Belarus gold/forex reserves up in December

MOSCOW: Belarus' gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $7.47 billion in December from $7.38 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank added that it had repaid $227 million in foreign debt in December. The debt repayment totalled $3.9 billion in 2020.

Belarus, which received $500-million loan from Russia in late 2020, expects its reserves to decline to not less than $6.0 billion in 2021, the central bank said.