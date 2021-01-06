ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
Jan 06, 2021
Pakistan

Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi

  • Protesters have blocked Malir, University Road, MA Jinnah Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, North Karachi and other areas
  • On January 3, at least 11 coal miners were killed and several others were injured in an armed attack at Balochistan's Machh coal field
Fahad Zulfikar 06 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Several areas in Karachi witnessed massive traffic gridlocks and suspension of business activities as people from Hazara's Shiite community launched protests at major thoroughfares over the Machh massacre, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, protests are being held at Sharae Faisal Colony Gate and Malir 15 where heavy traffic has been reported from Drigh Road to Malir on both tracks.

Similarly, protesters have blocked Numaish Chowrangi on MA Jinnah Road while a track from Capri Cinema to Gurumandir has been closed.

The protesters also blocked University Road while both tracks in Gulistan-e-Jauhar's Kamran Chowrangi are closed for traffic due to the protest.

Meanwhile, protests are also being held at Power House Chowrangi in North Karachi and on Abul Hassan Ispahani Road near Abbas Town, creating traffic gridlocks and difficulties for commuters.

Protests erupted across the country two days ago when at least 11 coal miners were killed and several others were injured in an armed attack at Balochistan's Machh coal field.

Police said the attack took place near the Machh coal field, about 48 kilometers (30 miles) east of the provincial capital Quetta.

Armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains, where they opened fire on them. Six of the miners were dead on the spot and five who were critically wounded died on the way to a hospital.

Initial investigation revealed the attackers identified the miners as being from a Shiite Hazara community and the gunmen took them away for execution, leaving others unharmed.

The protesters demanded that Prime Minister Imran

