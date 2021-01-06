ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19 cases showing upward trend again

Abdul Rasheed Azad Updated 06 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan have once again started showing an upward trend after seeing a declining trend for two days as in the past 24 hours the country reported 1,947 Covid-19 cases and 59 deaths.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), authorities over the past 24 hours conducted 35,073 tests of which 1,947 tested positive for coronavirus, which reflects a positivity ratio of 5.56.

Following 59 new Covid-19 deaths, the national death tally has reached 10,409, and with 1,947 new cases the national coronavirus case tally has reached 490,476, since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020 in the country.

Pakistan has reported 1,903 coronavirus recoveries during the last 24 hours, which took the national recoveries to 444,360 people, with 90.6 percent recovery rate since the outbreak of the deadly virus.

According to official data, Sindh is on top with 219,421 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Punjab with 141,393 cases, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 59,729 cases, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 38,395 cases, Balochistan with 18,254 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 8,383 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) with 4,870 cases.

Punjab is on top on account of coronavirus deaths with 4,160 cases followed by Sindh with 3,623 deaths, KPK with 1,683 deaths, ICT with 428 deaths, AJK with 229 deaths, and G-B with 101 deaths.

According to the NCOC report, Punjab has reported 679 coronavirus cases, and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The provincial total has risen to 141,393, while the death toll is at 4,160.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported 245 coronavirus cases and eight deaths during the last 24 hours.

The provincial total has risen to 59,729, while the death toll is at 1,683.

Balochistan has reported another seven cases, taking the tally to 18,254.

The death toll remains 185.

Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have collectively reported 161 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours.

The AJK also recorded three deaths during this period taking the Covid-19 death tally to 229, since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

With the start of the second wave of the Covid-19, which has become more deadly as compared with the first wave, the federal government on December 9, 2020 imposed various restrictions across the country to contain the virus.

The government has also warned, if the public ignored the Covid-19 SOPs it would bring more restriction with the shutting down of more sectors.

The government repeatedly has stated that there was a rapid increase in infections during the second wave as the public was less serious than it was during the first wave.

The federal government has made face masks mandatory in public spaces, limited large public gatherings to 300, banned indoor weddings, closed shrines, cinemas, and theatres, and instructed public and private offices to adopt a work-from-home policy, and a 50 percent occupancy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Covid-19 cases showing upward trend again

Trump says he will speak at Wednesday rally outside the White House

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift

Dawood seeks zero-rating for textile chain

Six agenda items including NFLP to be considered by ECC today

On basis of AT&C losses: PD accused of carrying out loadshedding

WB sees global output up 4pc in 2021, flags downside risks

Agri package not implemented due to Fakhar’s illness

Economy started to regain its pre-Covid trajectory in Q1FY21: SBP

Procurement of vaccine allowed by Cabinet

Setting up of additional accountability courts: PM wants quick disposal of corruption cases, SC told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.