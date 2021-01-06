ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euronext wheat rises to two-year high

Reuters Updated 06 Jan 2021

PARIS: Euronext wheat rose to a two-year high on Monday as worries about reduced export supplies from South America continued to stir grain markets.

Front-month March milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled up 1.00 euro, or 0.5%, at 214.25 euros ($262.58) a tonne.

It earlier climbed to 216.25 euros, a life of contract peak and a highest spot price since August 2018, before paring gains as Chicago futures turned lower after fresh six-year highs in overnight trading.

Dry crop weather in South America and disruption to exports from Argentina has unsettled investors at a time of brisk Chinese demand that has eroded worldwide grain supply.

“Wheat is a follower in a grain complex driven by corn and soybeans, with insatiable Chinese demand and South American weather at play,” consultancy Agritel said in a note.

Wheat has also been underpinned by its own supply factors, with uncertainty over Argentine exports adding to concern over Russian measures to curb its shipments and a dwindling surplus in western Europe.

“Only a large-scale entry of India onto the export market could cool current upward momentum,” Agritel said of wheat.

The focus on tightening supply helped Euronext brush off a sharp rise in the euro against the dollar.

Euronext maize (corn) and rapeseed futures also struck fresh highs.

March maize rose to a contract high of 201.75 euros before easing back below the 200 euro threshold to settle unchanged at 198.50 euros.

February rapeseed ended up 0.8% at 421.50 euros after earlier climbing to 424.00 euros, a life of contract peak and the highest spot price in nearly three years.

European Union data showed that soft wheat exports from the EU and Britain so far this season had reached 12.86 million tonnes, down 15% from a year earlier.

Euronext wheat rises to two-year high

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift

Dawood seeks zero-rating for textile chain

Six agenda items including NFLP to be considered by ECC today

On basis of AT&C losses: PD accused of carrying out loadshedding

WB sees global output up 4pc in 2021, flags downside risks

Agri package not implemented due to Fakhar’s illness

Economy started to regain its pre-Covid trajectory in Q1FY21: SBP

Procurement of vaccine allowed by Cabinet

Setting up of additional accountability courts: PM wants quick disposal of corruption cases, SC told

Terrorists and their abettors will be defeated ‘at all costs’: Commanders

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.