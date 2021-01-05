ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
PM Imran raised voice for Kashmiris at world fora: Kamran Bangash

  • Pakistan would continue raise voice for the people of Kashmir, who were struggling for their right to self-determination, he added.
APP Updated 06 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan as an ambassador of the Kashmiris had raised the Kashmir at the United Council and other international fora.

Pakistan would continue raise voice for the people of Kashmir, who were struggling for their right to self-determination, he added.

The minister, in a message on the Kashmiris Right of Self-determination Day, Kamran Bangash said the self-determination was the fundamental right of Kashmiri people, which was guaranteed by the UN Security Council in resolutions adopted on January 5, 1949.

He reminded the UNSC of its promise, which it could fulfill by providing a violence-free environment to the Kashmiris braving worst Indian brutalities.

The Pakistani people stood with their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for right to self- determination, he added.

Kamran Bangash said today the Indian occupation forces had created an atmosphere of fear in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and demanded international forums to help resolve the Kashmir in accordance with the UN resolutions.

