IHC seeks report from PTA regarding measures against controversial material on internet

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to submit detailed report pertaining to the measures to stop blasphemous contents on social media and other sites.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on a case filed by Shuhada Foundation seeking to ban Netflix site on uploading sacrilegious movie.

At the outset of hearing, PTA’s official informed the court that the department had contacted the site’s management to remove controversial material from Netflix.

The PTA said that they were taking measures to make the You Tube open its office here in Pakistan, adding that the PTA itself couldn’t block any content on it.

Justice Farooq remarked that it would be good if all social media sites opened offices here. If there would be offices then the court could seek reply from them on controversial material, he said.

The bench said that the controversial film would be banned in Pakistan when it would be released here. It had no connection with information ministry if the movie exists on internet, he said.

Justice Aamer Farooq asked that whether a common citizen could file such complain to PTA to this the official said that citizens were authorized to move complain with department.

Petitioner’s lawyer Tariq Asad adopted the stance that PTA could block the Netflix itself as it closed You Tube in the past. The court noted that the PTA had already contacted the site to remove controversial material before this petition moved.

The court sought detailed report from PTA regarding measures against controversial material and adjourned hearing for two weeks.