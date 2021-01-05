ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC seeks report from PTA regarding measures against controversial material on internet

  • The court sought detailed report from PTA regarding measures against controversial material and adjourned hearing for two weeks.
APP 05 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to submit detailed report pertaining to the measures to stop blasphemous contents on social media and other sites.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on a case filed by Shuhada Foundation seeking to ban Netflix site on uploading sacrilegious movie.

At the outset of hearing, PTA’s official informed the court that the department had contacted the site’s management to remove controversial material from Netflix.

The PTA said that they were taking measures to make the You Tube open its office here in Pakistan, adding that the PTA itself couldn’t block any content on it.

Justice Farooq remarked that it would be good if all social media sites opened offices here. If there would be offices then the court could seek reply from them on controversial material, he said.

The bench said that the controversial film would be banned in Pakistan when it would be released here. It had no connection with information ministry if the movie exists on internet, he said.

Justice Aamer Farooq asked that whether a common citizen could file such complain to PTA to this the official said that citizens were authorized to move complain with department.

Petitioner’s lawyer Tariq Asad adopted the stance that PTA could block the Netflix itself as it closed You Tube in the past. The court noted that the PTA had already contacted the site to remove controversial material before this petition moved.

The court sought detailed report from PTA regarding measures against controversial material and adjourned hearing for two weeks.

PTA IHC

IHC seeks report from PTA regarding measures against controversial material on internet

COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan

Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders

South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker

Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters