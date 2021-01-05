Govt effectively highlighting Kashmir issue at international forums: Zartaj Gul

MULTAN: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that incumbent government raised the Kashmir issue effectively at international forums.

Talking to APP, she stated that United Nations (UN) should take notice of human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

On January 5, 1949, UN had guaranteed the provision of right of self-determination to Kashmiris and it should also ensured implementation of it as early as possible, she added.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as an ambassador of Kashmiri people and reframing Kashmir issue globally.

Zartaj Gul said that Pakistani nation standing by the Kashmiris in their struggle for right of self-determination.

Rallies in support of Kashmiries were taken out across the country which was an expression of sentiments of people for innocent Kashmiris.

The minister said that India would never succeed in its nefarious designs.