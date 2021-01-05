ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

HEC briefs Sanjrani on establishment of Minerals & Natural Resources University in Nok Kundi

  • The HEC officials informed that services of a consultant had been hired after the tendering process for feasibility study of the construction work.
APP 05 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Tuesday briefed Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on the progress made in establishment of the ‘Umer Khan Sanjrani Minerals & Natural Resources University’ in Nok Kundi, Chaghi area of Balochistan province.

HEC Executive Director Shaista Sohail along with senior officials called on the Senate Chairman and apprised him that PC-II of the university project had already been approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), a news release said.

The HEC officials informed that services of a consultant had been hired after the tendering process for feasibility study of the construction work.

The consultant would complete the feasibility of the project within a period of one month after visiting the site, reviewing the nature of the construction work and other related matters.

The officials said the Project Review Report would be submitted by January 25, while a final report with regard to commencement of the construction work to be completed by March 5, 2021.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said the university would prove to be a milestone in imparting quality education and producing skilled youth in the field of minerals.

He directed the quarters concerned to evolve a practicable strategy for ensuring timely and qualitative completion of the project.

The chairman said establishment of the university would be a unique project, which was being executed on 500 acres of land.

Sanjrani was of the view that imparting technical education and producing skilled workforce in a country, rich of mineral resources, like Pakistan was need of the hour.

He said such educational institutes would greatly help in provision of required work force at local level for promotion of the minerals sector.

As per the initial assessment, the chairman said, the project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 6 billion, with coordinated efforts of all the departments concerned.

He directed to complete all phases of the project as per the given time-frame.

hec Sadiq Sanjrani

HEC briefs Sanjrani on establishment of Minerals & Natural Resources University in Nok Kundi

COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan

Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders

South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker

Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters