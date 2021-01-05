ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thai central bank to relax FX rules further to curb baht rise

  • Eased forex rules for non-resident firms.
  • Baht has gained nearly 11% since last April.
  • New virus curbs could contribute to baht strength.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

BANGKOK: Thailand's central bank said on Tuesday it plans to further relax rules on foreign exchange after easing regulations for non-resident firms, facilitating outflows of funds to contain the strong baht amid a fresh wave of coronavirus infections.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) will review and gradually announce changes to regulations, including for property purchases overseas, director Pawinee Jitmongkolsa-mer said.

"We want to see more Thai investment abroad," she told a briefing.

The BOT has eased rules steadily to curb the baht, which has gained nearly 11% versus the dollar since April, last announcing a series of measures in November.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BOT said it had allowed non-resident companies greater flexibility to conduct baht transactions with domestic financial institutions under the non-resident qualified company scheme.

Participating non-financial firms which trade and directly invest in Thailand are allowed to manage currency risks related to the baht without having to provide proof of underlying for each transaction, the BOT said in a statement.

They can also manage baht liquidity without being subject to the end-of-day outstanding limit of 200 million baht ($6.68 million) imposed on non-resident baht accounts, it said.

"The measures are aimed at maintaining baht stability in the longer term," senior BOT director Chayawadee Chai-Anant said, adding that the Thai currency's had been largely driven by external factors.

Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital markets research at Kasikornbank, said new coronavirus outbreak restrictions would also hurt domestic demand and imports, adding further support for the current account surplus and the baht's strength.

He predicted the baht would appreciate to 29.00-29.25 per dollar at year-end from about 29.94 on Tuesday.

The BOT has repeatedly expressed concerns about the baht's gains and said would consider measures to tackle it. But analysts say market intervention may be difficult as Thailand is now on a US Treasury watch list of countries suspected of taking measures to weaken their currencies against the dollar.

Thailand's central bank Bank of Thailand foreign exchange FX rules

Thai central bank to relax FX rules further to curb baht rise

COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan

Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders

South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker

Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters