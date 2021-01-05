India's cotton production seen at 29.3mn bales: USDA

Following are selected highlights from a report issued by a US Department of Agriculture attache in Mumbai: "Post estimates cotton production at 29.3 million 480-lb bales in marketing year (MY) 2020/21 on an area of 13.3 million hectares.

Cotton prices have improved due to strong export demand for raw cotton and cotton yarn.

Farmers continue to deliver their crop to the government's procurement scheme under the minimum support price program (MSP) as prevailing seed cotton market prices remain below MSP levels. Mill consumption has improved steadily but remains constrained at 23 million 480-lb bales due to subdued demand in the domestic market."