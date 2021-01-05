ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.1%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.63%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.03%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.13%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.67%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.47%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
PAEL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (7.54%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 98.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-4.09%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.48%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.59%)
TRG 88.45 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (3.2%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,725 Decreased By ▼ -10.01 (-0.21%)
BR30 24,017 Decreased By ▼ -208.83 (-0.86%)
KSE100 44,605 Decreased By ▼ -81.51 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,695 Decreased By ▼ -75.13 (-0.4%)
India's cotton production seen at 29.3mn bales: USDA

  • Cotton prices have improved due to strong export demand for raw cotton and cotton yarn.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

Following are selected highlights from a report issued by a US Department of Agriculture attache in Mumbai: "Post estimates cotton production at 29.3 million 480-lb bales in marketing year (MY) 2020/21 on an area of 13.3 million hectares.

Cotton prices have improved due to strong export demand for raw cotton and cotton yarn.

Farmers continue to deliver their crop to the government's procurement scheme under the minimum support price program (MSP) as prevailing seed cotton market prices remain below MSP levels. Mill consumption has improved steadily but remains constrained at 23 million 480-lb bales due to subdued demand in the domestic market."

