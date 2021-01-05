ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,733 Decreased By ▼ -2 (-0.04%)
BR30 24,069 Decreased By ▼ -156.73 (-0.65%)
KSE100 44,679 Decreased By ▼ -7.41 (-0.02%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -48.09 (-0.26%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli firms thwart $100m cyberattack, holds China responsible

  • cybersecurity firms claimed that the attackers are Chinese Nationals and have links to a Chinese hacker group
  • Hackers encrypted data from different companies and demanded a hefty ransom
Fahad Zulfikar 05 Jan 2021

(Karachi) A bid to launch cybercrime attack against five of the world’s leading online gaming and gambling firms has been thwarted by two Israeli cybersecurity firms, Israeli News outlet Haaretz reported.

As per details, the cybersecurity firms claimed that the attackers are Chinese Nationals and have links to a Chinese hacker group. They reportedly demanded over 100 million dollars in ransom after encrypting data from the different companies.

However, Israeli authorities are investigating the matter to prevent further cyber attacks.

Earlier, a major cyberattack hit dozens of Israeli logistics companies, with hackers making off with information from servers.

The attack hit Amital Data, which provides its Unifreight logistics software, and at least 40 of its clients.

An investigation found that there may have been 15 to 20 additional companies, not Amital clients, that were also targeted in the attack. There have been at least five suspected cyberattacks on Israel during 2020 which the authorities claim were led by Iran.

Israeli cyberattack firms attempt thwarted Chinese hacker group ransom of 100m dollars demanded data encrypted Investigation underway

Israeli firms thwart $100m cyberattack, holds China responsible

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

In Georgia, Trump pressures Pence, Biden promises 'new day' with Senate runoffs

Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment

Assange case remains threat to investigative journalism: analysts

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters