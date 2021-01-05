Israeli firms thwart $100m cyberattack, holds China responsible

(Karachi) A bid to launch cybercrime attack against five of the world’s leading online gaming and gambling firms has been thwarted by two Israeli cybersecurity firms, Israeli News outlet Haaretz reported.

As per details, the cybersecurity firms claimed that the attackers are Chinese Nationals and have links to a Chinese hacker group. They reportedly demanded over 100 million dollars in ransom after encrypting data from the different companies.

However, Israeli authorities are investigating the matter to prevent further cyber attacks.

Earlier, a major cyberattack hit dozens of Israeli logistics companies, with hackers making off with information from servers.

The attack hit Amital Data, which provides its Unifreight logistics software, and at least 40 of its clients.

An investigation found that there may have been 15 to 20 additional companies, not Amital clients, that were also targeted in the attack. There have been at least five suspected cyberattacks on Israel during 2020 which the authorities claim were led by Iran.