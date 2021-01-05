Decline in coronavirus deaths witnessed for 2nd successive day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has witnessed a decline in coronavirus deaths for the second successive day as during the past 24 hours, 39 deaths were reported across the country. Meanwhile, 1,895 new cases were recorded after 30,139 tests were conducted.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) with the reporting of 39 more deaths from Covid-19, the nationwide coronavirus death toll has reached 10,350, while total corona cases to 488,529 of which 442,457 have recovered, and 35,772 are active cases in Pakistan.

According to the NCOC, Sindh is on top with 218,597 Covid-19 cases, followed by Punjab with 140,714 cases, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with 59,484 cases, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 38,263 cases, Balochistan 18,247 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 8,357 cases and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) 4,867 cases.

Punjab is on top, on account of coronavirus deaths with 4,124 deaths followed by Sindh 3,611 deaths, KPK 1,675 deaths, ICT 428 deaths, AJK 226 deaths, and G-B 101 deaths.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has said the country was witnessing downward trend in reporting new corona cases in the second wave mainly due to timely decision of closure of educational institutes.

Sultan in a media briefing here on Monday said that strict preventive measures were adopted to avoid further spread of coronavirus in the country related with the closure of educational institutes besides full implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, the government has adopted all possible measures to protect the citizens.

He said that to contain the disease, public gatherings were banned and various SOPs were given to marriages halls and restaurants to check the spread of Covid-19, adding all those measures had proved helpful in containing the spread of coronavirus.

He said the main focus of the strategy was to control the disease on the one hand and maintaining business activities on the other.

He said all concerned federal and provincial, and public and private institutions were playing a remarkable role under the NCOC against the disease.

He acknowledged the role of the frontline health workers including doctors and nurses.

He said that all possible measures would be adopted to control Covid-19 to avoid further load on already burdened health system of the country. He said that strategies were made to control corona, keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

He added input from concerned stakeholders was also considered to avoid any missing aspect.

