AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI gives new identity to South Punjab: CM

  • The chief minister added that wicked enemy was trying to destabilise Pakistan, adding that PDM was also attempting to spread chaos.
APP 04 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had given a new identity to south Punjab by taking concrete measures including the establishment of south Punjab secretariat in Multan and Bahawalpur to facilitate the locals.

In a statement issued here, the CM regretted that the funds meant for south Punjab were spent on other districts in the past.

The past governments re-appropriated the funds allocated for south Punjab to other projects while the people continued to mire in the quagmire of poverty, he deplored and added the past rulers deceived the people of south Punjab in the name of development.

The CM lamented the past governments deceived the people through their political jugglery and used the demand for south Punjab province for political benefits. However, the incumbent government had ring-fenced the development budget of south Punjab to avoid the past practice, he stated.

The PTI government was giving the rights back to south Punjab and ensured that allocated funds were aptly utilized for the welfare of the masses, he said.

A journey of real development was accelerated in backward areas of south Punjab, he said and deplored that the rejected cabal was point-scoring for the sake of political mileage. All such elements would be unsuccessful and the government would develop the backward areas of south Punjab, he confirmed.

The CM maintained that a new era of development had been started in south Punjab and the public mandate would be fully honoured. It was sanguine that the PTI government had started a number of mega projects in south Punjab and no compromise would be made on the quality of the development work, he asserted.

The chief minister added that wicked enemy was trying to destabilise Pakistan, adding that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was also attempting to spread chaos.

It was regrettable that the opposition had set aside the national interest as its inherent agenda was contrary to the national interests.

The prevalent situation required national unity and those involved in the politics of chaos should realise facts as there was no room for the politics of anarchy in the country, concluded the CM.

Usman Buzdar

PTI gives new identity to South Punjab: CM

Zalmay, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR

Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task

Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18

Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters