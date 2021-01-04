FCCI inks MoU to introduce exportable surplus in international market

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a company Messer Wanz-Global Business Forum (Pvt.) Ltd to introduce Pakistani exportable surplus particularly in North American markets.

FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed and Director Finance and Media Planning Wasim Ahmad of Wanz-Global Business Forum (Pvt.) Ltd signed the documents of MOU on behalf of their respective organizations.

After exchanging documents of MoU, Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed said that Pakistani exports were increasing due to positive and proactive policies of the present government. He said that almost all export oriented units were working in three shifts to fulfill their foreign commitments.

He said the FCCI was also facilitating its members to get maximum export orders in addition to exploring new potential markets for Pakistani products. He said that M/s. Wanz-Global Business Forum (Pvt.) Ltd will also facilitate our members in this respect. He said that as per the clauses of the MoU, both entities would nominate their focal persons who would review the progress made on the MoU on a monthly basis.

Wasim Ahmad Director Finance and Media Planning of the Wanz-Global Business Forum (Pvt.) Ltd told that his firm was organizing three events in North American and FCCI members would be facilitated to participate in it.

He said that a dedicated trade delegation of FCCI could also be arranged to encourage textile exports to the North American markets.

He further said that business seminars and conferences could also be arranged to give an overview of the export related importance of North America for Pakistan.