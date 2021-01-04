AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
Pakistan

Zobaida Jalal lauds UAE vision 2030 on Defence Industry advancement

  • The dignitary appreciated the two brotherly countries efforts in fight against COVID-19 and termed it a success story against the pandemic.
APP 04 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal Monday lauded the United Arab Emirates (UAE) vision 2030 on indigenization and technological advancement of its Defence Industry.

Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Minister for Defence Production, Zobaida Jalal where she highlighted the government of Pakistan’s desire and commitment to work closely with UAE in the defence industrial domain, said a press release.

Minister for Defence Production welcomed the dignitary and conveyed that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with UAE and considers her as an important and longstanding partner in the Middle East.

The dignitary appreciated the two brotherly countries efforts in fight against COVID-19 and termed it a success story against the pandemic.

The dignitary highlighted the need and resolve by UAE side for working together in all spheres of Civil and Defence fields of collaborations.

She emphasized that there were areas of mutual interest and benefits to be explored by both the countries under the UAE vision 2030 and present the Pakistani government’s policy of Public Private Partnership of its Defence Industry.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan and said that both countries were ready to provide further impetus to their bilateral ties.

The dignitary also extended invitation for the honorable Minister to attend the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2021 being held in Feb 2021 in UAE.

uae Zobaida Jalal UAE vision 2030 Defence Industry advancement

