AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Still hope for survivors after Norway landslide: rescuers

  • The landslide also left 10 people injured and more than 1,000 people from the municipality of Gjerdrum have been evacuated.
AFP 04 Jan 2021

OSLO: Norwegian rescue workers said Monday they were still hoping to find survivors from a landslide that buried homes in a village five days ago, killing at least seven people.

Three people are still missing after the disaster struck the village of Ask about 25 kilometres (15 miles) northeast of Oslo in the early hours of December 30.

"We are still in a rescue operation, which means we believe we can still find survivors," search operation chief Roger Pettersen told reporters.

Nine buildings were swept away by the landslide and rescue workers have so far found the bodies of seven people, including a two-year-old girl and her father, in the tangled mix of debris, earth and snow.

"The cold is of course working against us," the head of the medical team, Halvard Stave, said at a press briefing on Monday.

"As long as there are pockets of air in the land masses where the missing persons may have been, it is possible to survive," Stave added.

The landslide also left 10 people injured and more than 1,000 people from the municipality of Gjerdrum have been evacuated.

After a break overnight to allow conditions for rescue dogs to improve, the search was resumed early Monday.

A visibly moved King Harald visited the site on Sunday,

"I'm having trouble finding something to say, because it's absolutely horrible," he said after the visit. "This terrible event impacts us all. I sympathise with you who are beginning the new year with sadness and uncertainty."

Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who went to Ask on Wednesday, said the landslide was "one of the largest" that Norway has ever experienced.

Local residents have left candles near the site of the tragedy

The earth that shifted contains a specific clay called quick clay, present in Norway and Sweden, which can turn to fluid when overstressed.

The likelihood of a similar landslide in the region however remains low, according to the Norwegian Directorate of Water and Energy.

Norway Norway landslide

Still hope for survivors after Norway landslide: rescuers

Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task

Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18

Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

At least nine Syrian soldiers killed in militant attack in Badia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters