AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Hyundai, Kia see auto sales rebound in 2021 after missing annual target for 6th year in 2020

  • The South Korean pair said they expect combined sales in 2021 of 7.08 million vehicles, bouncing back after a year plagued by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy.
Reuters 04 Jan 2021

SEOUL: South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp on Monday forecast combined global sales will rise 11.5% in 2021, rebounding from a 10-year low in 2020 as they missed annual targets for the sixth consecutive year.

The South Korean pair said they expect combined sales in 2021 of 7.08 million vehicles, bouncing back after a year plagued by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy.

For 2020 they reported a 13% drop in combined global 2020 sales to 6.35 million vehicles. That was the lowest since 2010's 5.74 million and well below the combined target set last January of 7.54 million.

Sales have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly the imposition of a renewed series of stay-at-home measures in recent months in several countries as part of efforts to stop COVID-19 spreading.

Prior to the announcement, shares of Hyundai Motor soared as much as 9.9% to 211,000 won, their highest since September 2014, as investors upped bets on electric car developments this year. The benchmark KOSPI index also climbed 2.5% on the bullish mood among Seoul investors.

