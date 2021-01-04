Taliban accuse U.S of violating peace agreement, in the aftermath of targeted airstrikes

On Monday, the Taliban accused the United States of violating the U.S-Taliban peace agreement signed in February in Doha, claiming that American forces carried out targeted airstrikes in Nangarhar, Helmand and Kandahar provinces.

In a statement issued by the Islamic Emirate, the Taliban stated that targeted airstrikes had been conducted to support Afghan troops, who were carrying out ground operations in these areas, adding that they were also carried out in non-combat areas.

Furthermore, the statement added that “Such repeated violations by the Americans occurred two days ago when the US Secretary of State announced that (after the signing of the Doha Agreement, they were not attacked by the Mujahideen). This confession shows the commitment and commitment of the Islamic Emirate to the Treaty of Doha".

This statement came shortly after the U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that the Taliban had not targeted American soldiers in Afghanistan in almost a year; since the signing of the U.S-Taliban deal.

“The Islamic Emirate warns once again that if the bombings and the Kandahar operation are not stopped as soon as possible and the bombings and operations against the Mujahideen continue contrary to the provisions of the treaty, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate will be forced to react seriously and the responsibility will be on the shoulders of the US government,” the group said.

However, the Afghan government responded to this criticism from the Taliban, stating that the reason why the United States has not suffered casualties amongst its troops is because foreign forces are no longer engaging in combat, and Afghan soldiers bear the brunt.