AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 64.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 33.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 108.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 105.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 96.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 92.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

KSE-100: a good year ahead?

BR Research 04 Jan 2021

Thank God 2020 is behind us! Not that 2021 will necessarily be better, given the second wave of the pandemic and the growing risks that UK’s fast-spreading strain will make its presence felt soon. But at least, markets, governments and citizens are hopefully better prepared this year compared to the shock and awe of 2020. Short of an unexpected, uncontrollable, spiralling increase in Covid-19’s infection and fatality ratio, the market, therefore, should stay neutral to positive rather than neutral to negative in 2021.

There have been developments on the privatization front, where some of the key macros that stock market community generally obsesses about are also improved, even as their improvement don’t necessarily signal long term growth and development.

These macros include tamed inflation, stable currency, lower interest rates, rising remittances and better than expected exports. Another reason for the market to be excited is the construction package, and its extension thereof, whereas the likely delay in the rolling out of stringent sales and income tax measures under IMF’s nod should also bode well for the market.

By now it is abundantly clear, as has been flagged many times in this space earlier and as JS Global put it in its recent strategy report, that it’s not very clear if the situation is ‘Naya’ Pakistan or Deja-vu? “Whether we look at domestic politics or the country’s economy, the situation seems like flashbacks,” the brokerage’s report said.

Ergo, expect not any reform driven growth in the market, not in the foreseeable future. The growth will mainly be driven from the low base affect, and construction package spillover. And everyone knows how cyclical such growth is over the course of years. So, make hay while the sun still shines, but don’t get caught in the bubble of optimism.

PSX KSE100

KSE-100: a good year ahead?

France rescues ailing media, retail group Lagardere

Further retrenchments in PSM expected

Bogus ST refunds on fake invoices: FTO directs FBR to initiate criminal proceedings

‘Covid-19 restrictions boost online shopping, create jobs for youth’

PIA resumes flight operations to Saudi Arabia

Afghan peace talks resume as bloodshed continues

PM orders FC to apprehend killers

Gunmen kill 11 Hazara coal miners in Macch

Tax amnesty scheme: FBR must disclose names of investors: expert

Pakistan approaches UN to seek immediate release of Kashmiri HR activist

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters