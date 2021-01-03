PM condemns killing of coal mine workers, directs FC to nab terrorists

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the killing of 11 coal mine workers in Machh, Balochistan, saying it is a cowardly inhumane act of terrorism.

In a twitter message, he said: "The condemnable killing of 11 innocent coal miners in Machh Balochistan is yet another cowardly inhumane act of terrorism."

He added, "Have asked the FC to use all resources to apprehend these killers & bring them to justice. The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the govt."

At least 11 coal miners were killed and several others were injured in an armed attack in Machh coal field.

An official of Levies Force, Moazzam Ali Jatoi, said the attack took place near the Machh coal field, about 48 kilometers (30 miles) east of the provincial capital Quetta.

He added that armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains, where they opened fire on them. He said six of the miners were dead on the spot and five who were critically wounded died on the way to a hospital.

Jatoi said an initial investigation revealed the attackers identified the miners as being from a Shiite Hazara community and the gunmen took them away for execution, leaving others unharmed.