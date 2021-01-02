AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
COVID-19 claims 29 more lives, 659 new cases reported in Punjab

  • The Punjab health department conducted 2,457,310 tests for COVID-19 so far while 123,598 confirmed cases recovered in the province.
APP 02 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The COVID-19 claimed another 29 lives in the province whereas 659 new cases were reported on Friday.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 138,608 while the total deaths were recorded 4,042.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 330 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, two in Kasur, one in Sheikhupura, two in Nankana Sahib, 79 in Rawalpindi, four in Attock, seven in Jehlum, one in Chakwal, five in Gujranwala,13 in Sialkot, one in Narowal, four in Gujrat, 41 in Faisalabad, six in Toba Tek Singh, four in Jhang, three in Chineot,13 in Sargodha,19 in Mianwali, nine in Bhakkar,21 in Multan, seven in Vehari, seven in Khanewal, three in Dera Ghazi Khan, 24 in Bahawalpur,18 in Bahawalnagar, six in Rahimyar Khan, seven in Rajanpur, one in Okara,15 in Pakpatan and six new cases were reported in Sahiwal during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,457,310 tests for COVID-19 so far while 123,598 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 255 hospitals across the province where 8,253 beds were reserved for the COVID-19 patients as 3,692 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 419 beds occupied so far.

The Punjab health department allocated 643 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 327 were in use while 316 spare so far.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

