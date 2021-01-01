AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
2021 to be the year of ‘Growth’ for Pakistan: PM Khan

  • “Pakistan is moving in the right direction, in 2021 we will facilitate our industries through incentives and business-friendly policies," said PM.
Ali Ahmed Updated 01 Jan 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the year 2021 will be a year of economic growth for Pakistan, as the government is now prepared to face any challenge that comes it's way.

Addressing at a ceremony, the PM said that the construction industry was already on its way up, as the cement sales in the country witnessed record sales. Whereas, the textile sector is running at full capacity.

“Pakistan is moving in the right direction, in 2021 we will facilitate our industries through incentives and business-friendly policies. The wealth creation will be used to reduce the poverty levels,” he said.

The Prime Minister said his two major public welfare objectives during the current year are ensuring universal health coverage through Health Card Scheme and launching of an initiative under Ehsaas Program to make sure that no one goes to bed hungry.

PM said the government has dealt with the Covid-19 challenge in an effective manager. He said Pakistan is among the few countries, which have been appreciated by the WHO for better handling the pandemic. He said we followed the policy of saving lives as well as the livelihood of people.

“If Pakistan wants to industrialize, then its best ally is China,” said PM Khan during his address. The Prime Minister was of the view that the economic model of China is best suited for Pakistan's needs.

“Our government's entire focus is to convert Pakistan into a welfare state, reduce poverty and income inequality in the country,” said PM Khan.

He said that we want the relocation of Chinese industries in Pakistan, especially in the Special Economic Zones (SEZ’s) set up in the country. PM Khan said that they want Chinese companies to conduct exports from these SEZ’s similar to what they have done in Vietnam.

PM Khan highlighted the importance of the agriculture sector, saying that unfortunately not enough attention was paid on this sector, therefore Pakistan is seeking China’s help to improve its agricultural output.

The vehicles to be produced under the contract between JW and MG will help Pakistan, as it not only generates employment, but its trickledown effect would boost other industries as well.

Meanwhile, Minister Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar applauded the recent agreement in the auto sector. “Pakistan’s auto sales have increased by 25 percent in 2020 as compared to 2019, whereas the demand is much higher than the production,” said Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar.

Because of this the existing players are increasing their capacity, said Azhar whereas there was a need for new entrants into the sector to fill the space and a competitive environment is created. “I am happy to learn that MG is introducing six airbags in their vehicles, and I would like to see other auto players to move from two airbags to six,” he said.

Similarly, other auto players are entering Pakistan this year informed Azhar. “I will be launching a local auto brand tomorrow in Lahore,” he said, adding there was a space that needed to be filled in the auto sector.

