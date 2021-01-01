Abid Zuberi elected PBC member from Sindh

KARACHI: Senior lawyer Barrister Abid Shahid Zuberi has been elected as member Pakistan Bar Council from Sindh.

Abid Shahid Zuberi is a leading lawyer. He had served as president and secretary of Sindh High Court Bar Association.

Other senior lawyers who have also been elected members Pakistan Bar Council from Sindh are Shahab Sarki, Farooq H Naik, Shahadat Awan, Yousuf Leghari and Riasat Sehar.

