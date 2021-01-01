AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
Jan 01, 2021
New Year night: Over 2,000 security personnel deputed in Capital

Recorder Report 01 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The capital police placed security on high alert in the city, and deputed over 2,000 security personnel in order to avert any untoward incident on the eve of New Year night.

A senior official of the police said the police had made an elaborate plan for security for the New Year night and under the plan 2,000 personnel of police had been deployed in the city to ensure foolproof security, and keep a vigilant eye during New Year celebrations.

Heavy deployment of police has been made at Jinnah Avenue, Super Market, Jinnah Super, Blue Area, Karachi Company, sectors F-10, F-11, G-10, and G-11, Faizabad, Aabpara, Shakarparian, IJP Road, Express Highway, and other shopping centres.

A senior official said that a complete ban has been imposed on doing wheelies, and firing in the air, and police have been directed to take every possible step for ensuring protection to the life and property of the citizens.

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has devised a special traffic plan for ensuring smooth flow of traffic in the city. He said the plan was finalised by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar in a meeting, which was attended by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, and other police officers.

Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar issued directions to deploy police contingent at important places, shopping centres, and the main markets for the safety of the public on the eve of New Year night.

The IGP directed all the police officials to ensure special deployment in their respective areas including at shopping centers and main markets for the safety of the public during the night.

Police commandos will be also deployed at various places apart from patrolling by police officials.

