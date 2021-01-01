AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (0.31%)
BR30 23,227 Increased By ▲ 65.32 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.62 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PIMS employees stage protest demonstration against MTI Ord

Recorder Report 01 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Employees of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Thursday staged a demonstration at D-Chowk to protest against Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Ordinance promulgated last month.

A large number of PIMS employees, representatives of trade unions, political figures, and health representatives marched from PIMS hospital till D-Chowk against the MTI ordinance promulgated by the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi.

The ordinance constituted a board of governors (BoG) to run the hospital’s affair.

The employees were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the MTI.

The protesters were of the view that the MTI ordinance was a conspiracy to lease out belongings of the hospital.

The participants said they would continue protest till the withdrawal of MTI ordinance.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed on the occasion to avert any untoward situation.

The GHA vice chairman Riaz Gujjar said the PIMS employees were on protest for the last 35 days, and had been begging the government to listen to them and address their reservations but the government had so far not addressed their demands.

Due to lukewarm response of the government, the GHA staged march till D-Chowk to press the government for fulfillment of their demands.

If the government failed to fulfill our demands, the GHA will start protest across the country, he said, adding that the PIMS employees would also continue their protest inside the hospital.

He said that if the government wanted to bring reforms, the employees would support it but the status of the hospital should not be changed.

YDA KP president Dr Rizwan Kundi, and Punjab president Dr Salman Haseeb said we will stand against implementation of the MTI Ordinance at the PIMS.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PIMS employees stage protest demonstration against MTI Ord

UK leaves EU single market

Investors show Rs186bn in bank accounts

IMF links extension to stringent conditions

KTP could face delay in execution prospects

Pak-Afghan trade talks go nowhere

Fuel prices go up

China’s first vaccine hustled to market as race to inoculate 1.3bn speeds up

Enforcement of the PFM Act 2019: Finance Division told to form ‘internal audit policy board’

Gibraltar to join Schengen as Spain, UK ink 11th-hour deal

FPCCI election for post of president: Mangoon declared winner; Tawab challenges result

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.