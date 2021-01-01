CPEC projects: Timeline be strictly followed for completion as per int’l standards

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said the timeline be strictly followed to complete the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects while keeping in view the international standards.

He expressed these views while chairing the second meeting of the Steering Committee on Chasma Right Bank Canal Project (CRBC) in the Parliament House on Thursday.

The speaker said the CPEC-related projects of DI Khan Motorway, Chakdara Motorway, Greater Peshawar Region Mass Transit–Circular Rail Project, the CRBC, and Rashakai Special Economic Zone should be completed timely keeping in view the international standards.

He also said that timeline be strictly followed to complete those projects.

He said the CPEC-related projects in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa would usher in an era of prosperity and development.

He said those projects would bring employment opportunities and would open new avenues for new businesses and industrial development.

Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Arbab Shahzad said that official bottlenecks would not be tolerated in those projects. They stressed for submission of compliance in the next meeting on direction given in the previous meeting.

The officers of the concerned departments individually briefed the Committee about progress on Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway and Dir-Chakdara Motorway.

They assured that the compliance on the Committee recommendations would be submitted in the next meeting.

