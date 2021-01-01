AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (0.31%)
BR30 23,227 Increased By ▲ 65.32 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.62 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CPEC projects: Timeline be strictly followed for completion as per int’l standards

Recorder Report Updated 01 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said the timeline be strictly followed to complete the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects while keeping in view the international standards.

He expressed these views while chairing the second meeting of the Steering Committee on Chasma Right Bank Canal Project (CRBC) in the Parliament House on Thursday.

The speaker said the CPEC-related projects of DI Khan Motorway, Chakdara Motorway, Greater Peshawar Region Mass Transit–Circular Rail Project, the CRBC, and Rashakai Special Economic Zone should be completed timely keeping in view the international standards.

He also said that timeline be strictly followed to complete those projects.

He said the CPEC-related projects in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa would usher in an era of prosperity and development.

He said those projects would bring employment opportunities and would open new avenues for new businesses and industrial development.

Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Arbab Shahzad said that official bottlenecks would not be tolerated in those projects. They stressed for submission of compliance in the next meeting on direction given in the previous meeting.

The officers of the concerned departments individually briefed the Committee about progress on Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway and Dir-Chakdara Motorway.

They assured that the compliance on the Committee recommendations would be submitted in the next meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

CPEC projects: Timeline be strictly followed for completion as per int’l standards

UK leaves EU single market

Investors show Rs186bn in bank accounts

IMF links extension to stringent conditions

KTP could face delay in execution prospects

Pak-Afghan trade talks go nowhere

Fuel prices go up

China’s first vaccine hustled to market as race to inoculate 1.3bn speeds up

Enforcement of the PFM Act 2019: Finance Division told to form ‘internal audit policy board’

Gibraltar to join Schengen as Spain, UK ink 11th-hour deal

FPCCI election for post of president: Mangoon declared winner; Tawab challenges result

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.