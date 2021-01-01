AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (0.31%)
BR30 23,227 Increased By ▲ 65.32 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.62 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Authority to shift PIA HQ lies with parliament only: Sherry

Recorder Report Updated 01 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s decision to shift the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) headquarters to Islamabad from Karachi, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said that the PM or the CEO cannot do it as the authority lies only with the parliament.

Talking to journalists, Sherry said that Section 7 (2) of the PIAC Act clearly states that, “The Headquarters of the Company and any of its subsidiary companies carrying on air transport business shall be at Karachi. The decision to shift the PIA head office cannot be taken by the PM or CEO since the authority lies with the parliament of our country. Why is the Parliament not been taken into confidence?”

“Last year, the Committee was assured that no such decision is being taken and now they have suddenly decided to shift the headquarters. Only the Parliament has the authority to amend the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (Conversion) Act, 2016. How can this be done without Parliament’s approval?” she asked.

Rehman said that the PIA management has not given a single valid justification for their decision, adding why the staff was not taken onboard for this decision as this is a political move with an “ulterior motive”.

“We are fighting a pandemic and people are struggling to make ends meet. Yet the government is going ahead with its plan to cut PIA’s existing workforce by half.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Authority to shift PIA HQ lies with parliament only: Sherry

UK leaves EU single market

Investors show Rs186bn in bank accounts

IMF links extension to stringent conditions

KTP could face delay in execution prospects

Pak-Afghan trade talks go nowhere

Fuel prices go up

China’s first vaccine hustled to market as race to inoculate 1.3bn speeds up

Enforcement of the PFM Act 2019: Finance Division told to form ‘internal audit policy board’

Gibraltar to join Schengen as Spain, UK ink 11th-hour deal

FPCCI election for post of president: Mangoon declared winner; Tawab challenges result

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.