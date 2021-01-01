AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
Cabinet tells ministry: Review laws to delineate responsibilities of CDA, MCI

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 01 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Interior to review the ICT Local Government laws to clearly delineate the responsibilities of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), official sources told Business Recorder.

These directions were issued at a recent meeting of the Cabinet, when a proposal of Interior Ministry titled “draft Capital Development Authority (amendment) Ordinance 2020” came under discussion.

The Interior Division noted that CDA exists as an autonomous statutory organization under the CDA Ordinance, 1960. CDA’s general affairs and administration are run by the CDA Board which is headed by a Chairman and includes five Members i.e. Administration, Engineering, Estate, Finance, and Planning & Design. CDA is mandated to make arrangements for the planning and development of the Capital City.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) had shared draft amendment in CDA Ordinance, 1960. Ministry of Law and Justice had vetted the draft Ordinance after approval of the Cabinet, in principle, vide case No.939/Rule-19/2020, dated 26.11.2020.

In view of this, Interior Division solicited the approval of the Cabinet to the vetted draft Capital Development (Amendment) Ordinance, 2002 prior to the submission to the President for promulgation.

During discussions Chairman CDA requested that the proposed amendments in Section 2 of CDA Ordinance, 1960, be considered withdrawn. A member pointed out that draft of proposed amendment in Section 15 was not in order. Interior Division clarified that the draft had been vetted by Law & Justice Division. It was suggested that the draft may be again vetted by the Law & Justice Division.

A member highlighted the need for reviewing the ICT Local Government laws to clearly delineate responsibilities of CDA and MCI. The ongoing confusion, he opined, was affecting the public service delivery of civic amenities in the Capital.

The Cabinet approved the draft Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, with the stipulation that proposed amendments to Section 2 would be excluded and the draft shall be vetted again by the Law & Justice Division.

The Cabinet further directed the Interior Division to review the ICT Local Government laws to clearly delineate the responsibilities of CDA and MCI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

