Around 3,985 ‘drug dealers’ arrested in 6 years, claims ET&C

KARACHI: Sindh Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&C) department on Thursday claimed to have arrested ...
Recorder Report Updated 01 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&C) department on Thursday claimed to have arrested 3,985 drug dealers and seized 109,479 kilograms of drugs during the last six years.

This was informed at a meeting chaired by the Sindh Minister for ET&C Mukesh Kumar Chawla and attended by secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Sindh Abdul Haleem Sheikh, directors general Haji Saleem Bhutto, Munir Ahmed Zardari, additional director Nasir Affandi and other officers.

During briefing, it was informed that 1259.876 kg of heroin and 73589.536 kg of hashish were seized while 831.484 kg of opium, 33798.550 kg of bhang and 5529 bottles of foreign liquor were confiscated during the same period. The meeting was further informed that 3985 accused persons involved in drug trafficking were arrested and 3748 cases were registered.

The minister said the department was using all its resources to protect the youth from drug poisoning and urged all stakeholders of the society to work together for eradicating drug culture in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

