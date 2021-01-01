AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
China stocks hit multi-year highs to close out 2020

Reuters Updated 01 Jan 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose to multi-year highs on the last trading day of 2020, as investors cheered a Sino-Europe investment deal and Beijing’s policy support for its capital markets.

The blue-chip CSI300 index closed up 1.9%, at 5,211.29, the highest level since June 15, 2015 while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.7% to 3,473.07, its highest since Feb. 5, 2018.

Major indexes posted robust yearly gains, with Shenzhen’s start-up board seeing its strongest year since 2015, thanks to the economy’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and policy support.

For the month, CSI300 rose 5.1%, while SSEC firmed 2.4%.

For the year, CSI300 gained 27% and SSEC 14%.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext rose 63% in 2020, posting its biggest yearly gain since 2015, versus a 43% gain for Nasdaq.

Analysts and traders said the solid gains in the market were also supported by the recovery in China’s economy from the pandemic lows.

The country’s economy is expected to expand around 2% in 2020, the weakest pace in over three decades but stronger than other major economies struggling to contain infections.—Reuters

