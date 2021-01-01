PFUJ terms 2021 a year of struggle

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) ON Thursday said the workers need to reunite to launch a decisive movement for security of their jobs and freedom of expression in 2021.

“Enough is enough. It’s now or never,” PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfikar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said in their New Year message. “PFUJ will be launching its struggle with the fullest force on 5th of January for protecting the economic rights of journalists and for safeguarding freedom of expression in the country.”

The two leaders said the 2020 was one of the worst years for media industry as more than eight thousand journalists and media workers lost their jobs across the country.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021