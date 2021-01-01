Positivity rate remains 4.34pc: 654 fresh corona cases, 31 deaths reported in Punjab

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus cases remained 4.34 percent in Punjab province, as out of 15,043 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 654 fresh virus cases and 31 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 137,949 and fatalities to 4013.

With recovery of 337 more people, the number of recovered patients has reached to 123,269 in the province.

As per break up of virus cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 67971 cases and 1595 deaths, Rawalpindi 13070 cases and 701 deaths, Faisalabad 7566 cases and 344 deaths and Multan reported 8609 cases and 303 deaths.

Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer said in a briefing that the year 2020 brought a paradigm shift in the lifestyles of people and the management of emergencies.

He appreciated the rescuers for shifting over 14,000 suspected corona patients and providing dignified burials over 24 hundred corona deceased during year 2020.

Keeping in view, the increasing number of Corona Calls at Emergency Helpline 1122, Rescue Service immediately launched Corona Rescue Helpline 1190 to facilitate public and made emergency arrangements for Corona emergency response, he added.

Dr Rizwan Naseer said that specialized corona response training was provided to 1037 rescuers of Punjab, KPK and Balochistan on corona emergency response. He revealed that despite the corona fear Rescue Service rescued over 1.1 million emergency victims while responding to over one million emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfreed Zafar told media that as per vision of PM Imran Khan and the policy of the provincial government, the best facilities are being provided to the families of patients in the guest houses of LGH where he has instructed the duty DMSs to visit and inspect the guest houses on a daily basis in three shifts.

He said that General Hospital is a medical institution of its own kind where most of the patients suffering from head injuries come not from Lahore and Punjab but all over the country and to provide shelter and food to the people who have come from far and wide it is a great virtue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021