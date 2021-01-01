Sexual harassment case: Sarwar dismisses appeal of govt official against sentence

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar dismissed the appeal of Deputy Director Planning Asim Arsalan against the sentence awarded in sexual harassment case.

According to details, Mehnaz Nazar, a female worker of Population Welfare Punjab, was sexually harassed. The Woman Ombudsman gave the verdict against Asim Arsalan, Deputy Director Planning/Director General and Population Welfare Punjab.

Asim Arsalan appealed to Punjab governor against this decision but the governor dismissed the appeal and upheld Asim Arsalan’s three-year withholding of increments.

Moreover, the governor in his message on the occasion of New Year said: “I am sure that this year will be the year of development, unity and peace of the country.”

