Sexual harassment case: Sarwar dismisses appeal of govt official against sentence
LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar dismissed the appeal of Deputy Director Planning Asim Arsalan against the sentence awarded in sexual harassment case.
According to details, Mehnaz Nazar, a female worker of Population Welfare Punjab, was sexually harassed. The Woman Ombudsman gave the verdict against Asim Arsalan, Deputy Director Planning/Director General and Population Welfare Punjab.
Asim Arsalan appealed to Punjab governor against this decision but the governor dismissed the appeal and upheld Asim Arsalan’s three-year withholding of increments.
