AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (0.31%)
BR30 23,227 Increased By ▲ 65.32 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.62 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar, arabica coffee up

Reuters Updated 01 Jan 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE climbed to a five-week high on Thursday, boosted by tightening supplies and a weakening dollar, while arabica coffee prices also advanced.

Raw sugar prices ended the year up 15.4% higher. New York cocoa was up slightly on the year and Arabica coffee was down slightly.

March raw sugar settled up 0.21 cents, or 1.4%, at 15.49 cents per lb, after touching a five-week high of 15.53 cents.

Dealers said investors were re-establishing long positions after scaling them back for most of the month.

Supportive factors included the prospect of a further decline in production in major exporter Thailand, where the harvest is off to a slow start and drought appears to be taking its toll on cane yields.

The front month posted an annual gain of about 15.4%, with the International Sugar Organization forecasting a global deficit of 3.5 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season.

March white sugar settled up $2.50, or 0.6%, at $420.90 a tonne. The contract was up 17.2% on the year.

March arabica coffee settled up 2.85 cents, or 2.3%, at $1.2825 per lb.

The front month is on track for a small loss of 1.1% on the year after a huge crop in Brazil, though the prospect of a smaller crop in the South American country next year has helped to underpin prices.

March robusta coffee settled up $10, or 0.7%, at $1,386 a tonne. The contract ended the year little changed.

March New York cocoa settled up $6, or 0.2%, to $2,603 a tonne. The contract posted an annual gain of 2.1% boosted partly by a decline in certified exchange stocks.

March London cocoa was little changed at 1,737 pounds per tonne. The contract posted an annual loss of around 4.5%, pressured partly by a weakening dollar.—Reuters

Raw sugar, arabica coffee up

UK leaves EU single market

Investors show Rs186bn in bank accounts

IMF links extension to stringent conditions

KTP could face delay in execution prospects

Pak-Afghan trade talks go nowhere

Fuel prices go up

China’s first vaccine hustled to market as race to inoculate 1.3bn speeds up

Enforcement of the PFM Act 2019: Finance Division told to form ‘internal audit policy board’

Gibraltar to join Schengen as Spain, UK ink 11th-hour deal

FPCCI election for post of president: Mangoon declared winner; Tawab challenges result

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.