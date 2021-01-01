AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (0.31%)
BR30 23,227 Increased By ▲ 65.32 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.62 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tarbela Dam to twin cities: Umar directs to expedite work on water supply project

Naveed Butt 01 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar directed the relevant authority to expedite work on the project for supply of clean drinking water from Tarbela Dam to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The minister chaired a review meeting on bulk water supply from Tarbela reservoir to Islamabad and Rawalpindi, here in Islamabad on Thursday through a video conference.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan, secretary planning, member infrastructure, representatives from the Ministry of Interior, and senior officials attended the meeting.

The project envisages supply of water to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi through surface as well as groundwater channels.

Presently, the demand of water of the twin cities is 440 million gallons per day, half of which i.e. 220 million gallons is being met from various sources. The gap of 220 million gallons per day will be fulfilled by this project.

Asad Umar directed the mission mode project (MMP) to complete the feasibility study expeditiously. The minister asked the Secretary Planning to contact the provincial government regarding land acquisition. He said the matters of land acquisition should be finalised as soon as possible, so as to avoid delay in commencement of work on the project.

He directed the CDA to ensure inclusion of project management experts in the team.

He further directed the planning secretary to seek clarification on issues related to availability of water from Tarbela to the ICT and its share in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The consultants from MMP briefed the meeting about the current status of feasibility study for master planning of Bulk Water Transmission (ICT and Rawalpindi). Consultants have seven months to complete their report, and their team will begin work in mid-October.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Tarbela Dam to twin cities: Umar directs to expedite work on water supply project

UK leaves EU single market

Investors show Rs186bn in bank accounts

IMF links extension to stringent conditions

KTP could face delay in execution prospects

Pak-Afghan trade talks go nowhere

Fuel prices go up

China’s first vaccine hustled to market as race to inoculate 1.3bn speeds up

Enforcement of the PFM Act 2019: Finance Division told to form ‘internal audit policy board’

Gibraltar to join Schengen as Spain, UK ink 11th-hour deal

FPCCI election for post of president: Mangoon declared winner; Tawab challenges result

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.