Tarbela Dam to twin cities: Umar directs to expedite work on water supply project

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar directed the relevant authority to expedite work on the project for supply of clean drinking water from Tarbela Dam to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The minister chaired a review meeting on bulk water supply from Tarbela reservoir to Islamabad and Rawalpindi, here in Islamabad on Thursday through a video conference.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan, secretary planning, member infrastructure, representatives from the Ministry of Interior, and senior officials attended the meeting.

The project envisages supply of water to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi through surface as well as groundwater channels.

Presently, the demand of water of the twin cities is 440 million gallons per day, half of which i.e. 220 million gallons is being met from various sources. The gap of 220 million gallons per day will be fulfilled by this project.

Asad Umar directed the mission mode project (MMP) to complete the feasibility study expeditiously. The minister asked the Secretary Planning to contact the provincial government regarding land acquisition. He said the matters of land acquisition should be finalised as soon as possible, so as to avoid delay in commencement of work on the project.

He directed the CDA to ensure inclusion of project management experts in the team.

He further directed the planning secretary to seek clarification on issues related to availability of water from Tarbela to the ICT and its share in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The consultants from MMP briefed the meeting about the current status of feasibility study for master planning of Bulk Water Transmission (ICT and Rawalpindi). Consultants have seven months to complete their report, and their team will begin work in mid-October.

