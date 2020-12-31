Punjab govt taking steps to ensure cleanliness in Lahore

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will ensure proper cleanliness in the provincial capital besides cleaning political mess.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, she said that former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif had made cleanliness related agreements with foreign companies just to meet his personal motives.

She said that today the contract with Albayrak and Ozpak had come to an end and added that unfortunately both companies had stopped working from December 10.

SACM said that government was preparing alternate planning for ensuring smooth cleanliness working in the metropolis.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that for the cleanliness of nine zones of Lahore, contracts would be made with local contractors.

She said that new agreements through open bidding would be made in Pakistani currency instead of dollar.

Dr. Firdous said that currently cleanliness work of Lahore was costing Rs. 14 billion annually and with the steps of the Punjab government, the work would be done at a cost of Rs. 9 billion and hence Rs. 5 billion would be saved annually.