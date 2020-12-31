AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (0.31%)
BR30 23,227 Increased By ▲ 65.32 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.62 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.22%)
Raw sugar prices touch five-week high, arabica also gains

Reuters 31 Dec 2020

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE climbed to a five-week high on Thursday, boosted by tightening supplies and a weakening dollar, while arabica coffee prices also advanced.

SUGAR

March raw sugar was up 0.03 cents, or 0.2%, at 15.31 cents per lb by 1150 GMT after setting a five-week high of 15.48 cents.

Dealers said investors were re-establishing long positions after scaling them back for most of the month.

Supportive factors included the prospect of a further decline in production in major exporter Thailand, where the harvest is off to a slow start and drought appears to be taking its toll on cane yields.

The front month is on track for an annual gain of about 14%, with the International Sugar Organization forecasting a global deficit of 3.5 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season.

March white sugar rose $0.40, or 0.1%, to $418.80 a tonne and was on track for an annual gain of nearly 17%.

COFFEE

March arabica coffee rose 2.85 cents, or 2.3%, to $1.2825 per lb.

The front month is on track for a small loss of 1.1% on the year after a huge crop in Brazil, though the prospect of a smaller crop in the South American country next year has helped to underpin prices.

March robusta coffee futures were up $6, or 0.4%, at $1,382 a tonne and on track to end the year virtually unchanged from a year ago.

COCOA

March New York cocoa was up $11, or 0.4%, at $2,608 a tonne and on track for an annual gain of about 2.7% boosted partly by a decline in certified exchange stocks.

March London cocoa rose 3 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,740 pounds a tonne but was on course for an annual loss of around 4.3%, pressured partly by a weakening dollar.

