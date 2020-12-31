AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (0.31%)
BR30 23,227 Increased By ▲ 65.32 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.62 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel says it hit 50 Syria targets in 2020

  • SANA said one Syrian soldier was killed and three others wounded.
AFP 31 Dec 2020

JERUSALEM: Israel's military, which rarely comments on individual strikes in Syria blamed on its forces, said Thursday it had hit about 50 targets in the neighbouring country in 2020.

The annual report released by the Israel Defence Forces did not provide details about the targets hit, but Israel is believed to have launched hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011.

They have targeted government troops, allied Iranian forces and fighters from the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

The Jewish state has consistently vowed to prevent its arch-enemy Iran gaining a foothold in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad throughout the nearly decade-long war.

A military spokeswoman told AFP that figures in the report were correct as of December 20.

The latest strike in Syria blamed on Israel came Wednesday, when missile fire from the Jewish state hit a military position near Damascus, Syrian news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

SANA said one Syrian soldier was killed and three others wounded.

Israel's military declined to comment on the incident.

Overall, Israeli warplanes flew 1,400 "operational" sorties in 2020, the report said, without elaborating.

Regarding the Palestinian conflict, the report said 176 rockets were fired from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip into Israel, of which 90 fell on open ground.

It said that Israeli missile defences had intercepted 80 rockets.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since the Islamists took power in Gaza in 2007.

The first came in December 2008, when Israel launched "Operation Cast Lead" to stop rocket fire into Israel.

It ended with a ceasefire in January 2009, after 1,440 Palestinians and 13 Israelis were killed.

On Tuesday, Hamas and other armed groups staged military exercises in Gaza, including firing rockets into the sea, to mark the anniversary of the start of the 2008 conflict.

Israel Syria Bashar al Assad Hezbollah

Israel says it hit 50 Syria targets in 2020

PM rejects increase in prices of petroleum products

Tehran doesn’t seek war but will respond to any aggression, Iran FM says on US B-52 flights in Gulf

14 people arrested in Pakistan over destruction of Hindu temple in KP's Karak

'Made in Israel' alcohol hits Dubai's liquor stores as thousands of Israelis flock to Emirate

US B-52 bombers fly to Middle East ahead of Iran’s Qasem Soleimani's death anniversary

Pakistan Navy is playing a pivotal role in security of Gwadar Port, CPEC: Naval Chief

Vandalism at Hindu temple: CJP Gulzar takes notice, directs authorities to submit report on Jan 4

Pakistan to purchase 1.2mn COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm

Pakistan Army shot down 16 Indian quadcopters in 2020: ISPR

65 Kashmiris were extra-judicially killed this year in IIOJK: Report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters