AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (0.31%)
BR30 23,227 Increased By ▲ 65.32 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.62 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.22%)
European stocks open lower on New Year's Eve

  • London is set for an annual loss of about 14 percent despite clinching a long-awaited Brexit trade deal last week, while Paris faces a drop of about 6.8 percent.
AFP 31 Dec 2020

LONDON: Europe's stock markets opened lower Thursday with Britain set to leave the European single market on the final trading day of a tumultuous 2020 that was rocked by Brexit and coronavirus.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index sank 1.3 percent to 6,469.67 points, before an early New Year's Eve closure at 1230 GMT.

The Paris CAC 40 meanwhile shed 0.6 percent to 5,567.21 points before its early finish at 1300 GMT.

London is set for an annual loss of about 14 percent despite clinching a long-awaited Brexit trade deal last week, while Paris faces a drop of about 6.8 percent.

Frankfurt had already shut for business on Wednesday, with the DAX 30 index seeing out the year with a daily fall of 0.3 percent.

However, it rose by 3.6 percent over the course of 2020, despite plummeting in the spring due to the effects of the pandemic.

Markets were buoyed earlier this week by the ramping-up of Covid-19 vaccination drives in Europe, the signing of a pandemic stimulus plan in the United States and the conclusion of a post-Brexit trade deal over the Christmas period.

