Pakistan invites Japan to invest in different sectors

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi invites Japan to invest in the fields of agriculture, handicrafts, low-cost housing and environmental protection in Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister expressed these views as Japan’s ambassador Kuninori Matsuda called on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

Qureshi said Pakistan could prove as an attractive destination for Japanese investors and businessmen owing to immense potential in various fields. The FM stressed the need to promote high-level ties between Pakistan and Japan.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations and situation in the wake of coronavirus pandemic were discussed.

He said Pakistan was grateful to the government and leadership of Japan for the assistance extended during the coronavirus epidemic.

Qureshi said Pakistan was making efforts to promote tourism and welcomed the Japanese tourists visiting Buddhist religious sites in Pakistan.

Japanese Ambassador Matsuda appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region, including peace in Afghanistan and pledged to continue its efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in various fields.