A level students can get their provisional equivalence certificates from IBCC by Jan 19: Shafqat Mahmood

  • Applications can be made through TCS or personally to IBCC offices.
  • The walk-in service for students and their parents was closed on November 11 because of the coronavirus.
Aisha Mahmood 31 Dec 2020

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has announced that A-Level students can now collect their equivalence certificates from the Intermediate Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) by January 16.

In a tweet, the education minister said that he has asked IBCC to issue provisional equivalence certificates based on previous exam results before January 19. He said this way the students can apply for admission to medical and professional colleges.

"Applications can be made through TCS or personally to IBCC offices," Mahmood tweeted. Students will get their certificates at their doorsteps and will be informed about it prior via a TCS SMS.

The service is being provided by the courier service at more than 850 outlets across 350 cities. The walk-in service for students and their parents was closed on November 11 because of the coronavirus.

