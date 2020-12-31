Mazari condemns burning of Hindu temple, says KP govt must ensure culprits brought to justice

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has said that her ministry is looking into the burning of a Hindu temple by a mob in Karak, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the minister condemned the incident and said the KP government must ensure that culprits are brought to justice. "MOHR also moving on this. We as a govt have a responsibility to ensure safety & security of all our citizens & their places of worship," Mazari tweeted.

On Wednesday, a mob vandalised the samadhi (shrine) of a Hindu saint in a far-flung area of Karak's Teri town and set it on fire. Hundreds of residents led by Islamic clerics surrounded and vandalised the temple for hours, Samaa reported.

Following the incident, an FIR was lodged although so far one has been arrested. This was the second attack on the shrine which was demolished in 1997. On Supreme Court's orders, it was rebuilt in 2015.