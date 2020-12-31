AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By ▲ 13.88 (0.3%)
BR30 23,247 Increased By ▲ 85.32 (0.37%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.56 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By ▲ 42.68 (0.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mazari condemns burning of Hindu temple, says KP govt must ensure culprits brought to justice

  • "We as a government have a responsibility to ensure safety and security of all our citizens and their places of worship," Mazari tweeted.
  • MOHR also moving on this, the minister further said.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 31 Dec 2020

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has said that her ministry is looking into the burning of a Hindu temple by a mob in Karak, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the minister condemned the incident and said the KP government must ensure that culprits are brought to justice. "MOHR also moving on this. We as a govt have a responsibility to ensure safety & security of all our citizens & their places of worship," Mazari tweeted.

On Wednesday, a mob vandalised the samadhi (shrine) of a Hindu saint in a far-flung area of Karak's Teri town and set it on fire. Hundreds of residents led by Islamic clerics surrounded and vandalised the temple for hours, Samaa reported.

Following the incident, an FIR was lodged although so far one has been arrested. This was the second attack on the shrine which was demolished in 1997. On Supreme Court's orders, it was rebuilt in 2015.

Pakistan Khyber pakhtunkhwa minorities Shireen Mazari Hindu temple Hindu temple burnt Hindu community

Mazari condemns burning of Hindu temple, says KP govt must ensure culprits brought to justice

Pakistan to purchase 1.2mn COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm

Pakistan Army shot down 16 Indian quadcopters in 2020: ISPR

65 Kashmiris were extra-judicially killed this year in IIOJK: Report

Power sector: PM for achieving sustainability in reforms

US imposes new tariffs on French, German products in Airbus-Boeing spat

Iran honours 'martyr' Soleimani, killed a year ago by US

US hits record daily Covid-19 deaths as world looks to vaccines in 2021

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Does Brexit free Europe to seek closer union?

What's in the UK, EU post-Brexit trade pact

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters