KARACHI: On Tuesday at Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited, PMEX Commodity Index closed at 5,570. The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at PKR 7.779 billion and the number of lots traded was 7,482.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 3.445 billion, followed by currencies through COTS PKR 1.750 billion, NSDQ 100 PKR 761.156 million, silver PKR 747.912 million, DJ PKR 505.093 million, natural gas PKR 182.500 million, platinum PKR 151.981 million, crude oil PKR 133.051 million, copper PKR 73.539 million and SP500 PKR 27.514 million.

