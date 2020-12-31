KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 155,336 tonnes of cargo comprising 111,212 tonnes of import cargo and 44,124 tonnes of export cargo including 5,868 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargos of 111,212 tonnes comprised of 34,373 tonnes of containerised cargo; 8,424 tonnes of bulk cargo; 7,835 tonnes of rock phosphate; 20,325 tonnes of wheat; 3,066 tonnes of soyabean and 37,189 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 44,124 tonnes comprised of 28,329 tonnes of containerised cargo; 150 tonnes of bulk cargo and 15,645 tonnes of clinker.

As many as 5,868 containers comprising of 3,103 containers import and 2,765 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 553 of 20’s and 1,024 of 40’s loaded while 58 of 20’s and 222 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 591 of 20’s and 489 of 40’s loaded containers while 20 of 20’s and 588 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were three ships namely APL Columbus, MT Karachi and CT Confidence carrying containers and tankers respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were five vessels viz. AS Sicilia, Paxi, Ubena, MT Lahore and Heilan Rising carrying containers, tanker and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There is one ship namely Mahavir carrying mogas expected to sail on Wednesday.

There are five vessels viz. Botany Bay, Actuaria, OOCL Guangzhou, Southamtion Express and SOL carrying containers and tanker respectively due to arrive on Wednesday while three vessels viz. Barbara, Hyundai Prestige and X-Press Guernsey carrying containers are expected to arrive on Thursday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 195,494 tonnes comprising 160,817 tonnes of import cargo and 34,677 tonnes of export cargo including 4,222 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 160,817 tonnes includes 49,771 tonnes of coal; 5,750 tonnes of LNG; 7,150 tonnes of palm oil; 3,901 tonnes of palm kernel; 37,503 tonnes of gas oil; 1,980 tonnes of MEG; 3,088 tonnes of canola and 49,818 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 34,677 tonnes includes 4,277 tonnes of cement and 30,400 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 4,222 containers comprising of 2,622 containers import and 1,600 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

There were four ships namely Sphene, BW Brussles, Tiger Summer and Meltimi carrying containers, LNG, MEG and gas oil respectively sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, while another ship namely Hamburg Eagle carrying coal is expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of twelve ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, cement, coal, wheat, canola, LPG mix, LNG, palm kernel and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

No ships were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There was one ship carrying chemical expected to take berth at Engro Vopak Terminal of Port Qasim on Wednesday.

There is no ship due to arrive on Wednesday at Port Qasim.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020