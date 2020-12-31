AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
CHCC 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.71%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
HASCOL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.89%)
HUBC 76.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
JSCL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.76%)
KAPCO 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
PAEL 39.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.87%)
PSO 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.56%)
TRG 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.7%)
UNITY 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 56.8 (1.25%)
BR30 23,162 Increased By ▲ 316.33 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,695 Increased By ▲ 439.21 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,140 Increased By ▲ 158.55 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 31 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 155,336 tonnes of cargo comprising 111,212 tonnes of import cargo and 44,124 tonnes of export cargo including 5,868 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargos of 111,212 tonnes comprised of 34,373 tonnes of containerised cargo; 8,424 tonnes of bulk cargo; 7,835 tonnes of rock phosphate; 20,325 tonnes of wheat; 3,066 tonnes of soyabean and 37,189 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 44,124 tonnes comprised of 28,329 tonnes of containerised cargo; 150 tonnes of bulk cargo and 15,645 tonnes of clinker.

As many as 5,868 containers comprising of 3,103 containers import and 2,765 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 553 of 20’s and 1,024 of 40’s loaded while 58 of 20’s and 222 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 591 of 20’s and 489 of 40’s loaded containers while 20 of 20’s and 588 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were three ships namely APL Columbus, MT Karachi and CT Confidence carrying containers and tankers respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were five vessels viz. AS Sicilia, Paxi, Ubena, MT Lahore and Heilan Rising carrying containers, tanker and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There is one ship namely Mahavir carrying mogas expected to sail on Wednesday.

There are five vessels viz. Botany Bay, Actuaria, OOCL Guangzhou, Southamtion Express and SOL carrying containers and tanker respectively due to arrive on Wednesday while three vessels viz. Barbara, Hyundai Prestige and X-Press Guernsey carrying containers are expected to arrive on Thursday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 195,494 tonnes comprising 160,817 tonnes of import cargo and 34,677 tonnes of export cargo including 4,222 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 160,817 tonnes includes 49,771 tonnes of coal; 5,750 tonnes of LNG; 7,150 tonnes of palm oil; 3,901 tonnes of palm kernel; 37,503 tonnes of gas oil; 1,980 tonnes of MEG; 3,088 tonnes of canola and 49,818 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 34,677 tonnes includes 4,277 tonnes of cement and 30,400 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 4,222 containers comprising of 2,622 containers import and 1,600 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

There were four ships namely Sphene, BW Brussles, Tiger Summer and Meltimi carrying containers, LNG, MEG and gas oil respectively sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, while another ship namely Hamburg Eagle carrying coal is expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of twelve ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, cement, coal, wheat, canola, LPG mix, LNG, palm kernel and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

No ships were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There was one ship carrying chemical expected to take berth at Engro Vopak Terminal of Port Qasim on Wednesday.

There is no ship due to arrive on Wednesday at Port Qasim.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

14 JF-17 Thunder Block-III jets inducted into PAF fleet

Development of port area: Amendments to master plan approved by govt

Essential items: Action against hoarders ordered

Rs1.06 per unit increase in tariffs of Discos calculated

Leaders sign Brexit deal as UK MPs approve ratification

‘Anti-army’ remarks: PM’s videos to be presented in court: Maryam

Asif says PM behind his arrest

Qureshi defends NAB, says PM won’t resign

Body to review census process, data collection

Nawaz’s passport to be annulled on Feb 16: Rashid

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.