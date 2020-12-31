AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
Pakistan

Govt ready for talks with opposition on all issues, says governor

Recorder Report 31 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that problems the world over are solved through dialogue, so no matter what the opposition does, issues will ultimately be resolved through talks between the government and opposition.

The government is also ready to have dialogue with the opposition on all matters including electoral reforms, he added while addressing a news conference, here today.

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Governor summoned 107 provincial heads of federal departments and other officers at the Governor’s House and reviewed the performance of the departments regarding steps taken to redress complaints on Citizen Portal.

After the meeting, the Governor said he has directed provincial heads of federal departments and regional officers to address the public complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal in the next six months. After every 3 months, the performance report regarding the resolution of public complaints will be reviewed.

Replying to a question, the Governor said they have made it clear to all the officers that there will be no compromise on immediate redressal of the public complaints and the government will definitely take action against those who show poor performance.

“I will personally visit all the divisions of Punjab and will meet the officers of the federal departments so that the public complaints can be resolved on priority basis.

He said that more than 3 million complaints have been received on the Citizens’ Portal set up by Prime Minister Imran Khan during the last two years and their resolution has been more than 96 percent but now we will try to reach the target of 100 percent in next six months.

Chaudhry Sarwar also said the government has a clear policy regarding the eradication of corruption;

corrupt people will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

In reply to another question, the Governor said that he had not made any reconciliation with the bureaucrats but matters regarding Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority have improved considerably.

At the beginning of next year clean drinking water would be provided to the people across the province of Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

