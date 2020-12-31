AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
Rural housing pilot project to start in four districts

LAHORE: The Punjab Housing & Urban Development Department, under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program, has decided...
Recorder Report 31 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Punjab Housing & Urban Development Department, under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program, has decided to launch a rural housing pilot project in four districts of the province in collaboration with the social organization Akhuwat.

Under this project, houses will be constructed in selected villages of these districts and provided to the poor and homeless people on easy instalments. This decision was taken during a meeting in connection with on rural housing pilot project on Wednesday.

Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid chaired the meeting. CEO Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib, Secretary Housing Zafar Nasrullah, Add. Secretary Zahid Sohail, General Secretary Housing Task Force Atif Ayub and Deputy Secretary Mumtaz Ahmed were also present on this occasion.

Mian Rashid said that the rural housing pilot project will be launched in the selected villages of Okara, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Jhang in a month. He said that sub-committees have been formulated for the launch of this pilot project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

