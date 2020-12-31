AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
President tells EO’s team: Govt improves business environment

Naveed Butt Updated 31 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that the government had improved business environment due to its economic reforms and polices, and now it was taking measures to create equitable opportunities for growth and development in the country.

The president expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

The president said that the government was taking steps to provide equal opportunities for promotion of the business sector.

He said that Pakistan’s position in the world rankings in ease of doing business had improved by 28 points.

He said that the government announced economic package for relief of the business community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The president said the Entrepreneurs’ Organization should play its role in enhancing Pakistan’s exports and its access to the world markets.

He said a strategy needs to be adopted keeping in view the global tendencies to deal with the changing situation in world markets and to secure economic benefits. Entrepreneurs’ Organization is a global non-profit organisation and a high-quality support network of over 14,000 like-minded leaders across 61 countries.

It helps entrepreneurs achieve their full potential through the power of life-enhancing connections, shared experiences and collaborative learning.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

