KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Wednesday (December 30, 2020)....
Reuters Updated 31 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Wednesday (December 30, 2020).

=================================================================
DAILY INDICATORS
=================================================================
                                      WEDNESDAY          PREVIOUS
=================================================================
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$)    160.20/160.30     160.25/160.35
Rupee/US$ (kerb market)                  160.05            160.30
Karachi 100-share Index               43,694.76         43,255.55
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm               97,436.86         97,350.85
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Treasury bill auction results:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on        Dec 17             Dec 3
Three-month bills                        7.1202            7.1408
Six-month bills                          7.1701            7.1849
12-month bills                           7.2400            7.2989
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on        Dec 16             Dec 2
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-year PIB                          99.6467            8.2400
Five-year PIB                           99.2323            9.9800
10-year PIB                       Bids rejected           10.5498
20-Year PIB                             95.2853           10.0000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Week ending                              Dec 18               PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Total liquid forex reserves          $20,131.1m      $20,379.6mln
Forex held by central bank           $13,216.2m      $13,298.8mln
Forex held by commercial banks        $7,096.9m       $7,080.8mln
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Consumer price index                       LAST               PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov                    0.8               1.7
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov                      8.3               8.9
Wholesale price index Nov
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov                    0.9               2.9
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov                      5.0               5.1
Trade Balance Nov                           N/A               N/A
Exports Nov                                 N/A               N/A
Imports Nov                                 N/A               N/A
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FISCAL YEAR                             2020/21           2019/20
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Population (millions)               207,774,520       207,774,520
Per capita income                           N/A            $1,433
External debt (billion rupees)         17,000.0          15,087.5
Domestic debt (billion rupees)          23.5 tr          22,649.9
Gross domestic product growth           1.0 pct          1.33 pct
Manufacturing sector growth                -5.4             5 pct
Services sector growth                     -0.6               N/A
Agricultural sector growth             2.67 pct           4.1 pct
Commodity producing sector growth           N/A               N/A
Average consumer price inflation      11.11 pct               N/A
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP)             8.1 pct           5.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June)         $-1,740bn         $-1,673bn
Exports                                     N/A         $147,000m
Imports                                     N/A         $235,295m
Current a/c deficit                       $792m           $2.97bn
=================================================================
  • = Provisional

SBP = State Bank of Pakistan

FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics

