Updated 31 Dec 2020
KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Wednesday (December 30, 2020).
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
As on: 30-12-2020
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
AKD Sec. IGI Finex Bunny's Ltd (Suspend) 500,000 40.00
Growth Sec. IGI Finex 500,000 40.00
Shaffi Securities IGI Finex 500 33.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,500 40.00
D.J.M. Sec. Next Capital Century Paper 20,000 125.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 125.00
Growth Sec. Ghani Osman Sec. Pak Hotels Dev. 10,000 148.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 148.10
SAZ Capital JS Global Cap. Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 7,500,000 12.70
Akik Capital JS Global Cap. 2,500,000 12.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 12.70
MRA Sec. Next Capital Pakistan Stock Exch 1,081,194 15.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,081,194 15.00
Total Turnover 12,111,694
