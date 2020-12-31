KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Wednesday (December 30, 2020).

======================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ======================================================================================================== As on: 30-12-2020 ======================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ======================================================================================================== AKD Sec. IGI Finex Bunny's Ltd (Suspend) 500,000 40.00 Growth Sec. IGI Finex 500,000 40.00 Shaffi Securities IGI Finex 500 33.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,500 40.00 D.J.M. Sec. Next Capital Century Paper 20,000 125.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 125.00 Growth Sec. Ghani Osman Sec. Pak Hotels Dev. 10,000 148.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 148.10 SAZ Capital JS Global Cap. Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 7,500,000 12.70 Akik Capital JS Global Cap. 2,500,000 12.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 12.70 MRA Sec. Next Capital Pakistan Stock Exch 1,081,194 15.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,081,194 15.00 ======================================================================================================== Total Turnover 12,111,694 ========================================================================================================

