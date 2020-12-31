Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
Updated 31 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
==============================================================================================
Engro WestInsurance Co Limited 31.12.2020 15% Bonus Shares 29.12.2020
==============================================================================================
